SEASIDE — Angora Hiking Club member Trung Nguyen, owner of the Seaside Lodge and International Hostel at 930 N. Holladay Drive, is holding a potluck lunch at noon Wednesday, followed by a mystery hike. She is providing ham and cabbage soup; anyone wishing to add something (or nothing) is welcome to join.
The mystery hike starts at 1 p.m., rain or shine. Those who prefer not to hike are welcome to remain at the hostel's music room — which has a fireplace, piano, electric organ, guitar and other percussion instruments — to sing/play along with karaoke.
For information, call 503-738-7911 or 503-739-0243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.