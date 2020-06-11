A kickoff summer work party is being held from noon to 5 p.m. June 28 at Moss Forest Sanctuary in Astoria, which is looking for volunteers of all abilities and strengths to help with various chores and projects. Organic smoothies will be provided.
For information, go to mossforest.org; for details, and to be added to the email list, email katrina@mossforest.org. Ongoing volunteer opportunities are available, as well as a wish list for donations.
