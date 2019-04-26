HAMMOND — The fisheries technology class at Astoria High School holds its eighth annual Aquatic Biology Program Fishing Derby Fundraiser on Saturday at Coffenbury Lake in Fort Stevens State Park. Ticket sales start at 7 a.m.; fishing is allowed until 4 p.m.
About 70 color-tagged 2- to 4-pound rainbow trout, reared by students in the school’s on-campus hatchery, are being released into the lake. Some of these fish look more like salmon than trout. Fishermen can purchase tickets for $10 each at the lake on derby day from aquatic biology program students.
Specially marked fish can be redeemed for prizes. The grand prize is a guided winter steelhead fishing trip from David Johnson’s Guide Service out of Tillamook. For derby rules, go to bit.ly/2Gqzhrt
Fisheries technology is the culminating class in a two-year aquatic biology program. Because of its hands-on, real-world approach to learning, the projects and field trips require materials and expenses above what the current Science Department budget can cover, making fundraising is a necessity.
“We are deeply indebted to our community,” aquatics biology teacher Lee Cain said, “and appreciate your support.”
