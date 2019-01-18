The Clatsop County Fairgrounds has offered the use of the fairgrounds for an evening of bow and arrow shooting for $5 per person. If there are enough people to make it worthwhile for the fairgrounds, it is possible to develop a regular shoot.
There are a number of buoys already set up that are used as backstops for a 4-H archery club. It can also be arranged to be able to shoot from 10 to 30 yards.
Some bows and arrows are available to borrow for those who have no gear, and there are some knowledgeable archers to help beginners. For experienced archers, this is a chance to sight the bow inside, where there is nothing to affect the flight of the arrow.
Those who are interested should call Jim Bergeron at 503-458-6829.
