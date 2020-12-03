The Astoria Armory and community partners are holding a Stuffed Toy Drive for Foster Families from Dec. 1 to Dec. 20 to help foster children feel safe and loved this holiday season.
Drop off new stuffed animals and snuggly toys at Erickson's Floral at 1295 Commercial St., or Gimre's Shoes at 239 14th St. All donations will go directly to a foster child in Clatsop County.
For questions, email astoriaarmory@gmail.com
