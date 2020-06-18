WARRENTON — Spruce Up Warrenton is hosting a second “Whimsical Warrenton Art Contest,” open to Warrenton and Hammond residents.
The contest is open until 5 p.m. Sunday. Entries should be sent to spruceupwarrenton@gmail.com.
The contest theme is “unity in our community.” Sculptures, textiles, pottery, jewelry and other three-dimensional art are eligible for entry.
The contest’s entries will be added to a photo album on the Spruce Up Warrenton Facebook page. Winners will be decided based on how many “likes” the photo receives by 5 p.m. Sunday. Reactions on shared posts will not count.
The contest’s winner will be given a $25 gift certificate to a Warrenton or Hammond business of their choice.
When entering, include your first and last name, mailing address and a photo of your creation. Photo files should be 40 MB or smaller. Only JPG and PNG files are allowed. Individuals can send in multiple entries but each entry should be sent in its own email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.