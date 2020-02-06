Creative minds at 138 Oregon arts organizations will be empowered through fiscal year 2020 operating support grants totaling $1,118,435 from the Oregon Arts Commission. North Coast organizations receiving grants are the Cannon Beach Arts Association ($4,043) and Liberty Restoration Inc. ($4,919).
The arts commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon Legislature, and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. For information, go to oregonartscommission.org
