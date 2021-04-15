The Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific is presenting a fundraising event to take the place of the annual Golf Ball Drop, “Globe Trotting — A Zoom Cooking Class featuring Tapas,” which takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday, featuring chef Sean Whittaker, former Iron Chef Goes Coastal winner.
Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/cw5s4ctp. All of the information needed to attend this virtual event is provided in the ticket confirmation email.
All funds raised will go toward the organization’s philanthropic programs to benefit Clatsop County children. For information, go to assistanceleaguecp.org