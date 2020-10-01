Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific's annual Home and Chef Tour is being replaced by a stay-in-your-car Pandemic Porch Parade, a driving tour of the outside of homes decorated for the fall. There is also a trivia contest and scavenger hunt with prizes.
Tickets cost $10 for adults; those younger than 18 are free. There are prizes for every child, prize drawings for adults and refreshments. Purchase tickets at the starting point, 725 Niagara Ave., or at bit.ly/FBPorchParade or assistanceleaguecp.org
