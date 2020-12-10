The Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific came in second in this year's Fort George Brewery Magnanimous Mug Awards, an annual fundraiser which benefits local nonprofits.
Nine local nonprofits had a tile on the brewery's website, and donors could choose whom they wanted to receive their donation. Fort George provides the platform for this fundraiser and donates to the top three fundraisers. The Astoria Warming Center received $3,000; the Assistance League received $2,000; and the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department received $1,000.
The Assistance League also held a drawing for its donors. Holly McHone won the "Historical Astoria Package," which included a two-night stay at Bree Philips' Brew's Nest Apartment, Columbia River Maritime Museum tickets, dinner at Bridgewater Bistro and cider from Reveille Ciderworks.
For information, go to assistanceleaguecp.org and bit.ly/FB_ALCP
