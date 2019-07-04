SEASIDE — Seaside High School students recently selected the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific to receive a Communicare donation of $2,000.
The Assistance League is devoted to partnering with the community as a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children. For information, go to assistanceleaguecp.org
