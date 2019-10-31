The Astor Street Opry Company’s sixth annual Be an Angel fundraising event starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the ASOC Playhouse, 129 W. Bond St.
The event features a silent and live auction, a special Reader’s Theatre presentation written by ChrisLynn Taylor and a Scandinavian dessert by Table 360 Bakery & Bistro. All proceeds go to keep the ASOC doors open, the lights on and the popcorn popped.
Tickets cost $25 per person or $40 per couple and can be purchased at bit.ly/ASOCnov9
Those who cannot attend the event can still participate in the auction online at biddingowl.com/ASOC. There are four packages available for online bidding, including hotel stays at the Cannery Pier Hotel, Best Western Astoria Bayfront Hotel and Comfort Suites Columbia River, dinners at Bridgewater Bistro, Fulio’s and Carruthers Restaurant and more.
