A Haunted Circus takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse, 129 W. Bond St. Donations to support the theater during the pandemic are requested.
No more than five people to a group. All staff and guests are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Groups of five or less can go in one at a time. Children get a treat at the end.
All ages are welcome, but a parent should accompany anyone under age 10; scary clowns, flashing and strobe lights, loud music and sounds and a generally creepy atmosphere might not be appropriate for very young children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.