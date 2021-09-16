Astoria Class of 1980 reunion canceled The Astorian Sep 16, 2021 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Astoria High School Class of 1980 reunion is canceled. The event was scheduled for Oct. 2. It is postponed until 2025. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Astoria High School Class Reunion Event Sport Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVirus deaths tied to care homesCounty reports 25th virus deathAstoria woman dies after crash on Highway 30Deaths: Sept. 9, 2021Obituary: Edward James OlsonKnappa preschool temporarily shuts down over virus caseDeath: Sept. 14, 2021Everyday People: Former Job Corps student becomes directorLucy's Books changing locationsAstoria Aquatic Center temporarily closes after virus case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.