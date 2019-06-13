The Astoria High School Class of 1989 is holding its 30-year reunion Aug. 16 and 17. The weekend starts with a mixer at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Buoy Beer, No. 1 Eighth St.
On Aug. 17, the day starts with a picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coffenbury Lake, Picnic Shelter A, with hamburgers, veggie burgers, other picnic food and non-alcoholic beverages. A day use fee of $5 per car is required.
Tickets cost $5 each, and can be purchased at bit.ly/30thpicnic89. The registration deadline is 24 hours prior to the event. Tickets are refundable up to 7 days prior to the event.
The day ends with dinner and dancing starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Ruins at The Astor, 1425 Commercial St. Dinner is catered by Fulio’s, and features salmon, salsa rosa vegetarian pasta, roasted potatoes, vegetables, salad, bread and nonalcoholic drinks. A no-host bar offers beer and wine.
The event includes a free photo booth, ping pong and foosball. Dancing goes until midnight, when the music is cut off, but people are welcome to stay later, as the room is rented until noon the next day.
The cost of the dinner/dance is $50 per person. To order tickets, go to bit.ly/30thReunion89. The deadline to order is 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
For information, go to the “Astoria High School Class of 1989 30-Year Reunion” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.