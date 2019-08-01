The Astoria High School Class of 1989 is holding its 30-year reunion Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. The weekend starts with a mixer at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Astoria Brewing Co., 144 11th St.
On Aug. 17, the day starts with a picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coffenbury Lake, Picnic Shelter A. A day-use fee of $5 per car is required. Tickets cost $5 each, and can be purchased at bit.ly/30thpicnic89
The day ends with dinner and dancing starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Ruins at The Astor, 1425 Commercial St. The cost is $50 per person. Order tickets by 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at bit.ly/30thReunion89
For information, go to the “Astoria High School Class of 1989 30-Year Reunion” Facebook page.
