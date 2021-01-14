The Astoria Co+op raised $40,347 last year for local nonprofits. Profits were raised by cashiers asking customers to round up purchases to the nearest dollar amount, through the store’s Change for Community program.
“While it’s certainly never expected, we’d like to relay a heartfelt thank you to our shoppers who have rounded up,” Matt Stanley, the grocery’s general manager, said in a statement. “The success of this program is a testament to their generosity and the passion our staff has for community.”
The program’s nonprofit recipient changes each month. Last year, the fundraiser benefitted Lighthouse for Kids, Astoria Warming Center, Beacon Clubhouse, United Way of Clatsop County, Clatsop Animal Assistance, Consejo Hispano, The Harbor, Astoria Parks, Recreation & Community Foundation, Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation, Astoria Senior Assistance Program, Clatsop County Historical Society and Northwest Coast Trails Coalition.
The Change for Community program has raised more than $64,000 since its inception 32 months ago. Average monthly donations have tripled since the grocery moved to a larger location on Marine Drive about a year ago.
Local nonprofits can apply for the program at astoria.coop. Staff review applications and select recipients.
Commented