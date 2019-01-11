The Astoria Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, invites all elementary school children from Knappa to Tillamook to participate in a Youth Explorer Activity, beginning now, with a deadline of April 5.
A winner from each participating school will be selected based on the number of historical sites visited, and the contents of their historic site paragraphs.
Elementary school age children, with the help of their parents or guardians, are asked to visit as many historical sites in their communities and counties as they can before the activity deadline.
Students are asked to take their photo with each landmark, for as many sites as possible, then write a short paragraph for each site telling what they learned, and why the site was interesting.
A certificate will be given to each participant.
One winning student will be chosen from each participating school or home school district, and will be given an admission ticket to a Clatsop County museum.
For information, contact Sandy Fuller at sfdar19a@gmail.com
