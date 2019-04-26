Astoria Future Farmers of America are hosts its awards banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. The public is welcome, and there is no cost for dinner.
The Astoria FFA Alumni are hosting a silent auction at the event.
Items include Midland tickets during the Clatsop County Fair, chainsaws, cords of wood, tickets for the Pendleton Round-Up, and an Angus bred heifer.
Follow Astoria FFA on Facebook for information about additional auction items.
