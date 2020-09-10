The Astoria FFA chapter placed fourth in the state dairy cattle evaluation career development event. Team members were Baylee McSwain, Emily Rasmussen and Samantha Davenport. McSwain placed ninth. Participants evaluate the cattle’s physical characteristics, explain their various classes and analyze a herd record as a team.
The chapter also participated in the state livestock evaluation event and placed sixth in state out of 38 teams. Marlee Walter placed eighth in the individual competition. Team members were Walter, McSwain, Jameson Linder, Shelby Rasmussen and Ali Clark. Students work within teams to rank breeding and market classes of beef, sheep and swine and give oral reasons to back up their decisions.
This is the first time the Astoria chapter earned more than one state banner since 2009, and they won state honors in poultry and horse, where they placed fourth.
