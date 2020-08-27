Astoria FFA virtually attended the Oregon FFA State Horse Evaluation and placed fourth in state. Team members were Alivia Rickenbach, Samantha Davenport and Jena Russel.
Students who participate in this team career development event evaluate and rank horses based on breed characteristics, conformation and performance. They also solve problems from nutrition and reproduction to the tack, equipment and feed used, then defend their decisions orally to a panel of judges.
