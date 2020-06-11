Astoria FFA won first place in the Northwest District FFA Poultry Judging Contest May 21, placed third in the state district competition and placed fourth in a state poultry evaluation career development event. Team members are Conor Toolan, Jena Russell, Alan Crisp and Samantha Davenport.
FFA events and banquets have gone virtual to allow students to compete, as well as to recognize students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
