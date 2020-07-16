The Astoria FFA chapter won the state 10 plus 10 Award for increasing membership by 10 students or 10%. In the second year of having FFA back at Astoria, the FFA membership increased from 26 in the 2018-19 school year to 190 in the 2019-20 school year. This is the largest number of members since the FFA chapter’s re-establishment.

