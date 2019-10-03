Astoria firefighters would like to invite the community to an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Astoria Fire Station No. 1, 555 30th St., to celebrate Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6 through 12.
The event features free food, games for kids and lots of fire prevention and fire safety information. In addition, members of the Astoria Fire Department will be available to answer questions.
Check the AFD website, astoria.or.us/dept/Fire_Department, and Facebook page, bit.ly/2kP5J00, for announcements, fire department updates and fire safety and disaster preparedness messages. For questions, call 503-325-2345.
