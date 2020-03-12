The Astoria High School Class of 1985 is searching for classmates, in particular those who are not connected with social media.
"We would like to see all who were in the class, even if you didn't go through the ceremony that June afternoon," Katrina Ivanoff said. "The years are passing. We would like to see as many people as possible."
The event will be held Aug. 22 at the Astoria Elks Lodge. Former class members can stay up to date by joining the "Astoria Oregon High School Class of 1985 2020 reunion official" at bit.ly/2VXc6yp
For information, contact Corey Fields at 503-338-8727.
