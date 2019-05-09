The Astoria Oregon Public Library Foundation held a private event on April 28 to present its plans for the future renovation of the library building.
David Wark, of Hennebery Eddy Architects in Portland, showed the guests plans for a complete restructuring .
The redesign will keep the existing footprint of the 18,000-square-foot building, while utilizing unused spaces and doubling the library’s usable space for new services. The entire building will be made Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
Renovation is scheduled to begin in mid-2020 with a budget of nearly $7 million.
David Oser, the library foundation treasurer, noted that hundreds of residents have made donations over the past several years, but that gifts of five and six figures are essential. Naming rights for various components of the new library are available, allowing citizens to memorialize those they wish to honor or remember.
The first floor will include a Destination Commons (a space for reading, study and collections), two adjacent technology work areas, a teen room, two rooms for group study and a suite of spaces dedicated to children and families.
The basement, currently housing the archives and mostly off-limits to the public, will incorporate an enlarged Veterans Memorial Flag Room for community gatherings, an adjacent training kitchen, gallery, media lab, two collaboration rooms and the Astoriana Room for historical and retrospective collections.
For information, go to astorialibraryfoundation.org or call 503-325-7323. To learn more about naming rights, contact David Oser at 847-687-1887 or david_oser@sbcglobal.net
