The Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association’s plans to build the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park on the Columbia River waterfront are progressing despite the challenges of pandemic times.
The Oregon Cultural Trust recently awarded the association an organizational development grant of $2,000 to hire a consultant to coach the nonprofit on fundraising during difficult times.
The association has selected Rickenbach Construction Inc. as general contractor for the park project. Also participating are West Studio of Seattle, landscape architects, and Hererra Engineering of Sherwood.
Construction will start when fundraising is complete, ideally in spring 2021. Over $800,000 has been amassed for the park effort, with 73% coming from private donations.
For information, go to AstoriaNordicPark.org or contact Judi Lampi at clatsop41@yahoo.com or 503-791-9156.
