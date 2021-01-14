Application forms and information are available online at bit.ly/39iCVSG for arts and community service groups in Astoria who wish to apply for grant opportunities.
Prior recipients who have not submitted required status and financial reports for fiscal year 2021-2022 must provide them for grant funds distributed. Failure to provide the required documentation for current or prior awards may jeopardize consideration and the opportunity to receive a future distribution.
Questions may be directed to sbrooks@astoria.or.us or by calling 503-298-2433.
