The Astoria Parks and Recreation Department is the recipient of a grant from Pacific Power.
PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $200,000 in the form of 44 grants, ranging between $1,000 and $5,500, to nonprofit arts and humanities programs and essential services helping to strengthen the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant for the parks department will help them relocate and expand childcare services for families of health care workers, emergency personnel and other critical workers, so they can continue to do their work and support the community during the pandemic.
The next grant cycle is open through March 15; organizations may apply for COVID-19 relief funding online at bit.ly/3mZfQtr
Pacific Power customer care staff are available to walk through account options and plans to alleviate financial burdens at 888-221-7070. For information, go to pacificpower.net
