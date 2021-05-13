During the month of April, the Astoria Police Department, in conjunction with Oregon Impact, deployed additional officers to enforce the distracted driver law.
Participating officers stopped and contacted an average of two drivers per hour and explained the distracted driver law, and the reason for it, to the driver and their passengers.
With the help of Oregon Impact, the department will continue this type of enhanced enforcement throughout the year, hoping to reduce the number of distracted drivers, as well as the number of crashes involving these drivers and innocent motorists.