The Astoria Regatta Association recently announced the dignitaries of the 2019 Astoria Regatta. Former mayor Willis Van Dusen has accepted the post of Regatta Admiral, accompanied by Astoria School District Superintendent Craig Hoppes, who will serve as Admiral’s Aide. Grand Marshals Robert and Irene Baltimore are overseeing the Grand Land Parade on Aug. 10.
Van Dusen is a fifth-generation Astorian who served as mayor of Astoria for 24 years. He is president of Van Dusen Beverages, and is also president of the Mount Angel Beverage Co. Van Dusen was twice honored with the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce’s George Award for his contributions to the community.
Van Dusen is active in a number of nonprofits, and chaired the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation committee that raised $3 million to build the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative.
Hoppes has lived in Astoria for over 22 years, and has been superintendent of the Astoria School District for over 12 years; he has worked in the district for the past 22 years. Along with being a board member for the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council and the Clatsop County Historical Society, he is the past president of the Astoria Rotary and Astoria Lions clubs.
Grand Marshals Robert and Irene Baltimore live in Warrenton and have been married for 58 years. She worked for First National Bank, Oregon Youth Authority and Liz Claiborne in Seaside, and retired from the Warrenton School District. She is an active volunteer for several organizations, and belongs to numerous clubs. He retired from Pacific Power in 1990 after 28 years, volunteers and is a past member of the Astoria Clowns, and a past president of Kiwanis.
The 2019 Regatta Court is led by Queen Catherine Tapales, a senior at Warrenton High School. She was crowned Regatta Queen during the 2018 Regatta. She is involved with student council, the National Honor Society, CommuniCare and is the head statistician for the wrestling team. She plans to attend Oregon State University to study toxicology and become a pathologist.
Mara Dowaliby, a junior at Warrenton High School, is the daughter of Todd and Dixie Dowaliby of Hammond. She is a member of CommuniCare and the National Honor Society, vice president of the student council and a longtime member of the Viking Nordic Dance Group and Vasa Lodge No. 215. She hopes to become a pediatrician.
Kayla Helligso, who attends Astoria High School, is the daughter of Miranda and Shawn Helligso of Astoria. She is a member of Business Leaders of Tomorrow and CommuniCare and is the starting catcher on the AHS softball team. Many of Helligso’s family members participate in the Astoria Regatta.
Caitlin Hillman, who attends Seaside High School, is the daughter of Brent and Debbie Hillman. She is involved with several extracurricular activities and is also the activities coordinator for the Seaside High School Associated Student Body. She plans to attend a four-year university and major in elementary education.
Serena Moha, who attends Warrenton High School, is the daughter of Mike and Carla Moha. She is actively involved in student council, the National Honor Society, CommuniCare, drama and band and enjoys participating in track, cross country and dance. She plans to attend a four-year university to study civil engineering.
The Astoria Regatta takes place Aug. 7-10. For information, go to astoriaregatta.com
