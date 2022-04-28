The Astoria Regatta Association Board is holding a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Columbia Memorial Hospital's Columbia Center, second floor Coho Conference Room, 2021 Marine Drive.

The public is welcome.

The 2022 Regatta Court members are presenting their speeches for the first time. Those attending will also receive a brief overview of the festival plans for this year.

For more information, go to astoriaregatta.com

