The Astoria Regatta Association has announced the 2023 Astoria Regatta Festival Court.
Princess Lillian Bigby attends Astoria High School, where she is involved in the dance team, Astoria Pizazz, and is taking Advanced Placement and honor classes.
Princess Lindsey McCarthy, a junior at Seaside High School, is involved in leadership opportunities, and is currently the junior class president.
Princess Amanda Nairn, a junior at Warrenton High School, is also involved in leadership opportunities at school, is a member of the Key Club and participates in track.
Princess Jasmine Schermerhorn, a junior at Seaside High School, plays for the Seaside girls soccer team.
Queen Leah Boles, a senior at Seaside High School, is involved in student government, the Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America and the National Honor Society and has been putting in Book Nooks as part of her Pacifica Project. She was a captain on the girls soccer team and plays on the girls golf team.
For their eight months of service, court members earn college scholarships, which are facilitated by the Astoria Regatta Education Fund. Court members are selected for scholarships based on their academic achievements and service to their community and school.
Court members participate in a mentorship program, make public speaking appearances and represent the Astoria Regatta at events in the region. If any organization or business would like to schedule the court for a speaking engagement, email astoriaregattaassociation@gmail.com.
The Astoria Regatta takes place Aug. 9 to 12, celebrating "A New Wave" in 2023.