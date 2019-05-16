Regatta bingo is back. The Astoria Regatta Association is holding a fundraiser bingo game Monday at the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. The doors open at 6 p.m.; bingo starts at 6:30pm.
The cost is $10, which includes one set of bingo cards and the Regatta’s famous strawberry shortcake. Those attending can bring their own dauber, or purchase one for $2. The prizes have been donated by local merchants.
This fundraiser is a festive event that helps support the oldest festival west of the Rockies, and provides an opportunity to meet the Regatta officers and volunteers. It also kicks off the Astoria Regatta season, and marks the first appearance of the newly selected Regatta Court.
The 125th annual Astoria Regatta festival takes place Aug. 7-10.
