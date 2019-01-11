This year, the Astoria Regatta celebrates its 125th year. The 2019 officers and board of directors are: Paul Winiarz and Erik Thorsen, co-presidents; Melissa Grothe, secretary; and Hillary Danner, treasurer. Board members are Irene Baltimore, Julie Flues, Amber Hill, Megan Hutchinson, Nancy Kennell, Kevin Leahy and Josh McConnell.
Designated a Historic Cultural Tradition by the Oregon State Historic Commission, the Astoria Regatta has long relied on volunteers to make this festival and leadership development program successful.
To volunteer for one of the committees, or for information, email astoriaregattaassociation@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.