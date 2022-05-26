The 2022 Astoria Regatta court has been introduced. They are:
• Queen Annalyse Steele, who graduated from Astoria High School in 2021, was crowned the 2020 Astoria Regatta Queen, and has served in this role for two years. She now attends Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, California.
• Princess Leah Boles is a junior at Seaside High School. She has been class president for the last three years, as well being a member of the school’s Key Club and Future Business Leaders of America program.
• Princess Emmy Huber is a senior at Astoria High School. She has been a part of the leadership class since her freshman year, is the school board representative, is captain of the Pizazz Dance Team and served as Miss North Coast’s Outstanding Teen 2020. She works at the Astoria Dutch Bros. as a shift leader and the lead trainer.
• Princess Tiana Rehwald-Quické is a senior at Warrenton High School. She’s in band, plays the flute and bassoon and sings soprano and alto parts in choir. She is also the vice president of the WHS Multicultural Club.
• Princess Alejandra Lopez Nestor is a senior at Warrenton High School. She is he president and founder of the WHS Multicultural Club, and participates in various civic organizations, including youth-led State of the Students, where she is the co-executive director. She enjoys taekwondo, wrestling and giving back to the community.
• Princess Aaliyah Watson is a junior at Warrenton High School. She is a teacher’s assistant, participates in band, plays with the Tsunami Volleyball Club and has been captain of the high school cheer team since freshman year.
The Astoria Regatta takes place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13. For information, go to astoriaregatta.com