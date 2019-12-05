The Astoria Rotary honored two Astoria High School seniors, Kajsa Jackson and Shrey Sharma, as Students of the Month for November. Students of the Month are selected from the junior and senior classes at Astoria and Knappa high schools; they must be in good standing in school, and involved in school and community activities.
Jackson, whose parents are Lynn and Dawn Jackson, has maintained a 3.95 GPA while taking most of the honors and advanced placement classes at AHS. She is a member of the Honors Choir and the Port City Singers, participates in varsity volleyball and basketball and has been involved in musicals and theater productions at school. She plans to attend Brigham Young University and major in creative writing.
Sharma, the son of Sheetal and Sameer Sharma, maintains a 4.0 GPA and has taken all of the honors and advanced placement classes at AHS. He is a member of the Spanish Club and the National Honor Society, was an All-League recipient in soccer and also participates in track and field. He plans attend a four-year university and major in physics or biological sciences.
The Astoria Rotary meets at noon Mondays at the Elks Lodge in Astoria.
