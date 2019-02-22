The Astoria Rotary honored two Astoria High School juniors, Rowan Fay and Kegan Rascoe, as Students of the Month for January.
Students of the Month are selected from the junior and senior classes at Astoria and Knappa high schools; they must be in good standing in school, and involved in school and community activities.
Fay, the daughter of Jon Fay and Laura Dessen, maintains a 4.0 grade point average, participates in robotics and the music program, and is the drum major for the AHS Marching Band.
She plans to attend Oregon State University and pursue a degree in environmental engineering.
Rascoe, the son of Deanna and Sam Rascoe, also maintains a 4.0 grade point average. He has taken every honors or advanced placement course at AHS, as well as classes at Clatsop Community College, and has been involved in the music program throughout his high school career. Outside of school he is involved with with the Astoria Library Foundation, YES For Astoria Kids Committee and the Maritime Memorial Board.
He plans to earn an associate’s degree from CCC by the end of his senior year in high school, then plans to attend a four-year university to study policy-making and music.
Students of the Month receive a leadership book selected by Astoria Rotary members, an application for a Rotary Scholarship, an inspirational letter from a local Rotarian, a gift card to a local coffee establishment and a Rotary certificate.
Astoria Rotary meets at noon Mondays at the Elks Lodge in Astoria.
