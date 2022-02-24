The 55th annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival celebration returns to the Clatsop County Fairgrounds on June 17, 18 and 19.
The 2022 Midsummer Court will be formally introduced at Astoria High School at 7 p.m. on March 8, when they will give their first presentations. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. Masks are required.
The members of the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Court are:
Miss Scandinavia 2021 is Kaisa Liljenwall, a sophomore in biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California. She represents the Vasa (Swedish) Order of America Astor Lodge No. 215, and served as Junior Miss Sweden in 2010 and as Senior Miss Sweden in 2020 and 2021.
Senior Miss Denmark is Ava Osborne, a junior at Astoria High School. She is sponsored by the Lower Columbia Danish Society, and was Junior Miss Denmark in 2012.
Senior Miss Finland is Olivia Esnard, a junior at Seaside High School. She is sponsored by the United Finnish Kaleva Brotherhood & Sisterhood Astoria Lodge No. 2, and was Junior Miss Finland in 2013.
Senior Miss Norway is Raelee Telen, a junior at Astoria High School. She is sponsored by the Sons of Norway Nidaros Lodge No. 16, and was Junior Miss Norway in 2014.
Senior Miss Sweden is Kaylee Falleur, is a junior at Astoria High School. She is sponsored by the Vasa (Swedish) Order of America Astor Lodge No. 215 and was Junior Miss Denmark in 2014.
Junior Miss Denmark is Anneliisa Vestboe, of Hillsboro. She is sponsored by the Lower Columbia Danish Society.
Junior Miss Finland is Ila Canessa, a student at Lewis and Clark Elementary School. She is sponsored by the United Finnish Kaleva Brotherhood & Sisterhood Astoria Lodge No. 2.
Junior Miss Norway is Ellen Rohne, who attends Hilda Lahti Elementary School. She is sponsored by the Sons of Norway Nidaros Lodge No. 16.
Junior Miss Sweden is Ella Mattingly, who attends Astor Elementary School. She is sponsored by the Vasa (Swedish) Order of America Astor Lodge No. 215.
The crownbearer is Corbin Darrington, who attends Lewis & Clark Elementary School.
Senior Court chaperone is Abbie Johnson, a nurse at Columbia Memorial Hospital and Providence Seaside Hospital. She was Junior Miss Norway in 2003 and Senior Miss Norway and Miss Scandinavia in 2014.
Junior Court chaperone is Jennifer Canessa, a graduate of Naselle High School who is self-employed as a property manager.
Leading up to the three-day festival in June, these ambassadors will speak to local organizations in preparation for their final speech, “What My Heritage Means to Me” on June 17. Those wishing to invite the court to make an appearance or speak at an event or organization should email ASMFAPrincessCommittee@gmail.com
For the latest information about the festival, go to astoriascanfest.org