The Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Association has announced the members of the 2019 Court, who were formally introduced March 12. They have been busy representing the festival at numerous events, and have been to all of the local lodges, and many civic groups, presenting their speeches.
The Senior Court members are: Kourtney Tischer, 2018 Miss Scandinavia, a senior at Knappa High School, who represented the country of Finland last year; Senior Miss Denmark, Isabel Talley, a junior at Astoria High School; Senior Miss Finland, Sofia Morrill, a senior at Warrenton High School; Senior Miss Norway, Jordan Walter, a senior at Knappa High School; and Senior Miss Sweden, Hannah Sundstrom Eaton, a sophomore at Mountainside High School.
The Junior Court members are: Crown Bearer, Kirk Rohne; Junior Miss Denmark, Harmony Harrod; Junior Miss Finland, Chloe Jean Stelzig; Junior Miss Norway, Phaira Lane; and Junior Miss Sweden, Katelynn McCauley.
The Senior Court Chaperone is Rebeckah Orton; the Junior Court Chaperone is Amanda Rohne.
In early May, the court members were in the Loyalty Day Parade in Long Beach, Washington, and won second place in their category. They still have many events ahead of them prior to the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, which takes place June 21 to 23 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. One of the princesses will be crowned Miss Scandinavia 2019 on the first night of the festival.
For information, go to astoriascanfest.com
