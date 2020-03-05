The Astoria School District Board, in partnership with the Astoria School Foundation, is taking nominations for the fifth annual staff recognition program, "A Tradition of Excellence," which recognizes exemplary work by school district employees.
The program will recognize one classified staff member, one certified staff member and a team collaboration award for their exemplary work. A nomination committee, made up of classified staff members, certified staff members, administrators and a school board member, will review the applications and make selections for the awards.
Information about criteria and nomination applications are available online at bit.ly/2TbsRnO. Paper copies can be picked up at each school district building, and can be turned into the district office at 785 Alameda Ave. Nominations are due April 10.
Questions concerning the "A Tradition of Excellence" program can be directed to 503-325-6441.
