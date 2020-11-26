PEO Chapter FE has announced that three Astoria women are the recipients of awards, grants and scholarships.
Sarah Price received the Oregon Scholarship and a continuing education grant. She is pursuing an advanced degree at Portland State University in political science, focusing on international relationships, while writing her graduate thesis on humanitarian aid and development.
She learned Arabic while in Jordan, has taught for the political science department, been a research assistant and works for the school's Disabilities Resource Center.
Avarie Fitzgerald earned the Marguerite Award to help her pursue graduate studies in the Geographic Information Systems certification program at Portland State.
A graduate of Portland State with a degree in environmental science, she spent several summers at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park mentoring high school seniors. She is a member of the GIS Club at Portland State and was a sustainability scholar.
As a junior at George Fox University, Sarah Letora, who received an Oregon Scholarship, is working on her bachelor's degree in communications and health teaching.
She interned at Columbia Memorial Hospital in the Family Birthing Center, and is pursuing a master's degree in counseling. She worked as a lead for the Youth Conservation Corps at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and is the resident assistant at her dormitory.
PEO is a philanthropic organization that helps educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans. For information, go to peointernational.org.
