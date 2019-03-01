Thirty-one projects were awarded $175,000 by the Oregon Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities grant program for fiscal year 2019, including $6,000 to the Astoria Arts and Movement Center to support the formation of Pier Pressure Productions, a nonprofit theater organization and venue.
The Arts Build Communities program targets arts access for underserved audiences in Oregon. In many cases these awards are seed money to spur additional local funding. Arts Build Communities grants are made possible, in part, through a funding partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Oregon Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon Legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust.
For information, go to oregonartscommission.org
