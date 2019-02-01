Auditions for the Astor Street Opry Company’s (ASOC) ninth “The Real Lewis and Clark Story, or How the Finns Discovered Astoria” take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the ASOC Playhouse, 129 W. Bond St.
There are parts for over 26 men and women (ages 17 and older) who can carry a tune and do a little side step.
The parts available include: Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, Ole and Sven the Brew Masters, Mama Svenson and her girls, Jaynie Barnes, Capt. Bobby Gray, barkeeps and wenches, a master of ceremonies, and the Corps of Discovery.
The show opens March 29 and runs through April 20. Tickets are available at asocplay.com
