Astoria Visual Arts (AVA) is doing an early spring cleaning of select books, fashion and sundries.
The items are offered free to the public.
The giveaway rums from noon to 5 p.m. today and Saturday in the AVA Gallery, 1000 Duane St.
Astoria Visual Arts (AVA) is doing an early spring cleaning of select books, fashion and sundries.
The items are offered free to the public.
The giveaway rums from noon to 5 p.m. today and Saturday in the AVA Gallery, 1000 Duane St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.