The Oregon State University Clatsop County Extension is offering virtual babysitting classes to youth ages 10 and up at no cost. The training educates youth in baby care, toddler care, healthy snacks, business tips, age appropriate games, first aid and safety.
The next series of classes is from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 22, Feb. 24, March 1 and March 3. Multiple trainers teach the class at the same time. To register, go to bit.ly/38NGn99
For questions, email sandra.carlson@oregonstate.edu or call 360-942-9763.
For information about 4-H membership or leadership, call the Clatsop County Extension office at 503-325-8573.