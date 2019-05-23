Baked Alaska will host a pay-what-you-can lunch in partnership with an Australian chef next month at its Nekst Event annex.
Baked Alaska chef and co-owner Christopher Holen, as part of his Chef Outta Water Chef exchange program, is hosting Chef Michael Brine of the Touch of Salt restaurant in Townsville, Queensland, Australia. The two are partnering on the lunch June 13 with culinary students from Tongue Point Job Corps Center. Profits from the lunch will go to support the United Way of Clatsop County.
Holen and Brine will also partner on a ticketed Father’s Day dinner June 16. Nekst Event is located at the foot of 12th Street on the Astoria Riverwalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.