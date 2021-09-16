Beach cleanup needs volunteers The Astorian Sep 16, 2021 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOLVE's annual beach and riverside cleanup needs volunteers. The event is set for Sept. 25 and takes places on National Public Lands Day.To find a beach cleanup to volunteer for on the North Coast and to register, visit solveoregon.org/beach-riverside-cleanup. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cleanup Volunteer Beach Tourism Riverside Register National Public Lands Day North Coast Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVirus deaths tied to care homesCounty reports 25th virus deathAstoria woman dies after crash on Highway 30Deaths: Sept. 9, 2021Obituary: Edward James OlsonKnappa preschool temporarily shuts down over virus caseDeath: Sept. 14, 2021Everyday People: Former Job Corps student becomes directorLucy's Books changing locationsAstoria Aquatic Center temporarily closes after virus case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.