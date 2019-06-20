A Benefit Night for the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, hosted by Reach Break Brewing, 1343 Duane St., is being held from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight.
One dollar from every pint sold is being donated to support the rehabilitation of injured wildlife. For information, go to coastwildlife.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.