The Fort George Brewery hosts a benefit night from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to support the Astoria Public Library Foundation’s efforts to raise $3.5 million to renovate the library. There is no cost for this event, and the public is welcome. Proceeds from all upstairs sales for the night will go to the library’s renovation campaign.
Former Mayor Arline LaMear and board members will be on hand to speak with interested community members about the library’s fundraising efforts, historical and proposed design displays and updates on progress. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on an array of silent auction baskets, donated by individuals and businesses in the community.
For information, go to astorialibrary.org, call 503-325-7323 or email comments@astorialibrary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.